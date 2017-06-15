Cosby jury to resume deliberations Friday morning

The Associated Press Published:
Bill Cosby arrives at the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The jury in Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial is going back to its hotel for the night after failing to resolve a deadlock that’s threatened to end the case without a verdict.

Jurors worked into the night Thursday after Judge Steven O’Neill told them to try and resolve the impasse. They’ve been deliberating for nearly 40 hours over four days.

They’ll resume deliberations Friday morning in suburban Philadelphia.

The 79-year-old Cosby is facing three felony indecent assault charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

After they were directed to try to reach a verdict, the sequestered jurors deliberated for nine hours before asking to go back to their hotel. They looked more upbeat than previous nights.

Jurors had six questions in the first three days of deliberations, but none on Thursday.

