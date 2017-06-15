Congressman’s shooting first test for Trump-era gun debate

The Associated Press Published:
FBI Evidence Response Team members mark evidence at the scene of a multiple shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The lobbying effort for gun safety and a related hearing were canceled in the aftermath of a shooting of a congressman and several others in the Washington suburbs. But gun control advocates aren’t going far.

Dozens of family members of those killed by past gun violence had gathered in the capital Wednesday to lobby against Republican-backed legislation to make it easier to buy gun silencers.

Gun control advocates are pushing ahead, hopeful for action. But they are pragmatic enough to know the latest shooting doesn’t dramatically alter the dynamics of their uphill battle.

Wednesday’s shooting at a congressional baseball practice marked the first high-profile test of Trump-era gun politics.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s