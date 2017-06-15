Congressman’s shooting first test for Trump-era gun debate

WASHINGTON (AP) – The lobbying effort for gun safety and a related hearing were canceled in the aftermath of a shooting of a congressman and several others in the Washington suburbs. But gun control advocates aren’t going far.

Dozens of family members of those killed by past gun violence had gathered in the capital Wednesday to lobby against Republican-backed legislation to make it easier to buy gun silencers.

Gun control advocates are pushing ahead, hopeful for action. But they are pragmatic enough to know the latest shooting doesn’t dramatically alter the dynamics of their uphill battle.

Wednesday’s shooting at a congressional baseball practice marked the first high-profile test of Trump-era gun politics.