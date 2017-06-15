Columbia woman gets up to 7 years for lying about husband’s killing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Columbia woman will serve up to seven years in prison for lying to police after her boyfriend fatally stabbed her husband last year.

Allison Oberdorff, 26, was sentenced in Lancaster County Court on Thursday to at least three-and-a-half years.

The district attorney’s office said the sentence is the maximum penalty allowed by law on the third-degree felony count of hindering apprehension. Oberdorff pleaded guilty to that charge in March.

Prosecutors said Oberdorff saw Ronald Lee Sheetz fatally stab her husband, 44-year-old Michael Oberdorff Sr., inside the couple’s South Second Street home in January 2016. They said she repeatedly lied to investigators about what happened and deleted text messages she exchanged with Sheetz.

Sheetz, 43, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He’s serving 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.

In asking the judge for the maximum term, prosecutors said Oberdorff’s only concern was for herself and she has shown no real remorse for her actions.

