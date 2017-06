High School football players are in the middle of summer work outs. Some in the morning, some at night. Thursday Central Dauphin made time to give back in between.

The rams visited the Jewish Home of Greater Harrisburg. Head Coach Glen McNamee says players have been volunteering since 2006 as part of their Community Connections program. Since the program started the players have volunteered over 10,000 hours. McNamee says volunteering has become part of the programs culture.