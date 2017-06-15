89th Jubilee Day invites new activities and vendors

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The biggest holiday you won’t find on the calendar happens in Mechanicsburg each year: Jubilee Day.

It’s the largest one-day street fair on the east coast.

This year, the celebration boasted a few new things, such as a carnival fair for children with rides and games, a visit from a former NFL star, and even some healthy food.

But veterans of Jubilee Day can tell you there’s just one ingredient to its success, lots and lots of oil.

“Jubilee Day food!” one patron called her fried meal.

Organizers say this may be the biggest year yet because of great weather.

“We expect this to be a whole new city,” Jeff Palm, the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce Director, said.

They estimated 70,000 visitors to Mechanicsburg’s downtown.

“It’s a tradition to come every year,” Kala Strunk from Hummelstown said.

This year’s clear winner was the fidget spinner, sold at numerous stands along the mile.

“It’s fidget spinner city,” one kid said.

“There is some commercialism,” Palm said. “But that’s just the way society is these days. But the great thing about it is, this is all offline. This is all personal.”

It’s fusing the old with the new. And that’s the real recipe for Jubilee Day, old-timers say.

