Woman found with drugs, baby in car

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A 28-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after being found with drugs and a baby in a parking lot.

Police say Tonya Serrano and her 18-month-old child were found in a vehicle in a parking lot of a business in the 900 block of South State Street.

Serrano was reportedly nodding off and found to be in possession of multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Serrano is facing drug charges as well as endangering the welfare of children.

She was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.