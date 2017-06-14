Staying humid today with pop up showers, cooler Thursday and Friday

Yesterday capped the heatwave with highs in the mid to upper 90s across Central PA. A new record high for the date (June 13) was set at 96° at Harrisburg International Airport and now cooler temperatures settle in for the rest of the week. Today will still be warm and humid, but temperatures will peak in the mid 80s rather than the 90s. Some clouds will be present at times with a stray shower or two popping up. Most of the day will be dry though and it will still be hazy and sticky through the afternoon. Tonight will bring more clouds and stray showers. Temperatures will be a bit cooler and drop into the mid 60s.

Tomorrow brings lots of clouds on an easterly breeze with a morning shower or two and evening downpours and thunderstorms possible. Clouds and a few stray showers should linger into Friday as well. With all the clouds temperatures will likely sit in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs, making the end of this week much cooler than the start of it. The weekend is looking very summer-like with just a late day storm possible both days but minimal in the amount of communities impacted in coverage. Highs should return to the mid to upper 80s, perfect for outdoor plans. Father’s Day grilling should be just fine…just keep an eye out for one of this passing storms. Next week could be stormy on Monday followed by a bit of a cool down. Enjoy!