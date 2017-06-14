State police investigating sexual incidents between inmate, correctional officer

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) –

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are investigating sexually related incidents at Franklin County Jail.

A release from state police states investigators discovered sexually based incidents that occurred between a correctional officer, 42-year-old Jennifer Stanley, of Chambersburg, and a 22-year-old inmate.

Stanley was charged Wednesday with a felony count of institutional sexual assault.

Online court documents state Stanley posted $75,000 unsecured bail.

