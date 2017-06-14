Prosecutors withdraw sex assault, kidnapping charges against 2 CD East teens

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County prosecutors have withdrawn sexual assault and kidnapping charges filed against two Central Dauphin East High School students.

The district attorney’s office said Swatara Township police received new information that led them to conclude that the girl who made the accusations had not been truthful. Additionally, physical evidence contradicted the girl’s report, and she told investigators she did not want to pursue further prosecution.

The girl reported in April that she was walking along Chambers Hill Road near Beck Circle when a car pulled up beside her. She said two teens she recognized as fellow students at CD East ordered her into the car at gunpoint and sexually assaulted her.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.