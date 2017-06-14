Police searching for missing Franklin County man

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State police in Chambersburg are asking for help to find a missing man who may be at risk for harm or injury.

Grant Starkey, 77, has been missing since about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by state police. He was last seen leaving a Sheetz at Exit 3 off of I-81 in Antrim Township.

Starkey is traveling on foot and may be confused, police said.

He is 5’10” with gray hair. He is wearing a red t-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone who sees Starkey is asked to call PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161 or 911 immediately.

