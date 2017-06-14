Physical search for man in Lancaster County over, police seek public’s help

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is still missing in Lancaster County following a lengthy search that included a helicopter and tracking dogs.

Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster have ended their physical search for James “Kelly” Rowland, who was reported missing to the East Hempfield Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and police will continue to seek additional leads or locations.

According to police, Monday was the last time Rowland was seen or had contact with his family.

He is 5-foot-9, weighs 190 pounds and has thin brown hair.

Anyone with information on Rowland’s whereabouts should call state police or the East Hempfield Police Department at 717-898-3103.

