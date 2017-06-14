Pennsylvania lawmakers safe after baseball practice shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — Two Pennsylvania congressmen are safe after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice.

According to Congressman Roger Williams’ office (R – Austin), the Republican congressional baseball team practices every morning at 6:30 a.m. The shooting happened around 7 a.m.

Congressmen Ryan Costello (R-PA 6th District) and Patrick Meehan (R-PA 7th District) are listed on the 2017 team roster.

Wednesday morning, Congressman Costello posted on Facebook:

For the past two years I have played in the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. This morning I missed my ride by 2 minutes and did not attend practice. We now know a gunman fired shots at practice this morning. While I am fine, I am praying for my colleagues, Majority Whip Scalise, police, and staff.

While Representative Meehan posted on Twitter:

My thoughts and prayers are with my colleagues, the staffers and the U.S. Capitol Police officers involved in this morning's shooting. — Patrick Meehan (@RepMeehan) June 14, 2017

The shooting happened Wednesday morning before 8 a.m.

Several people were hit, including a number of aides, Capitol Police officers and House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

President Trump tweeting about Rep. Scalise’s condition:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

According to Alexandria Police, a suspect is in custody.

Two other state lawmakers play on the Democratic congressional baseball team, Representatives Brendan Boyle (PA 13th District) and Mike Doyle (PA 14th District).

While Representative Doyle has not posted any updates on social media at this time, Representative Boyle put out a series of tweets:

I am fine. Shocked by today's event. Trying to get more info. — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 14, 2017

I'm very saddened to hear Steve Scalise was shot. Thinking and praying for him. https://t.co/daZKqVaZ4N — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 14, 2017

Also thinking and praying for our brave @CapitolPolice — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) June 14, 2017