PennDOT plans traffic restriction on I-83 South Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Interstate 83 southbound over the Susquehanna River will be restricted to two lanes on Thursday.

PennDOT says it will close the far right lane and shoulder on the John Harris Memorial Bridge, also known as the South Bridge, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Construction crews plan to remove shielding and scaffolding from underneath the bridge. The equipment was used for the repairs to the bridge joints during the past two weekends.

