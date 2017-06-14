New Danville store robbed at gunpoint

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for the armed robber who held up a convenience store in Pequea Township early Wednesday.

Southern Regional police said the man robbed the Turkey Hill store in the village of New Danville around 4:40 a.m.

He was described as about 5’10” tall with an average build. He displayed a small black handgun and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, ski mask, gloves and sunglasses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-872-0352.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.