During the heat of the summer, the movie theater can be an attractive destination for families. It isn’t always very affordable. Back by popular demand, The Summer Movie Express. You’ll only pay a dollar!

The two Regal Theaters that participate here in the Midstate are in Susquehanna Township near the Shoppes At Susquehanna and the theater at the Lebanon Valley Mall.

For more information: https://www.regmovies.com/movies/summer-movie-express