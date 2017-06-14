Mechanicsburg readies for Jubilee Day

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Tens of thousands of people will gather Thursday to celebrate Jubilee Day.

The one-day street fair has food, music and a few surprises this year.

“It’s the largest, longest-running one-day street fair on the East Coast,” Jaime Perry from the Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce said.

The streets were quiet less than 24 hours before the celebration that expects 70,000 people, but not Cissy Beauvais’s kitchen.

“I need eggs!” she called out while telling us, “We’ll probably make 15-dozen cheddar rolls. We’ll make almost 50,000 bacon to start.”

She says her goal is to be new and different. This year, she’s succeeded. Beauvais’ Wicked Kitchen is cooking up the new, exciting element Jubilee Day organizers have been bragging about — and it’s not their lobster rolls.

“We’re really excited about the breastfeeding room,” Beauvais said.

Her shop on Market Street will have a breastfeeding room in the back during Jubilee Day, with tea and Beauvais’s homemade lactation cookies.

“I wanted to make sure we had a space where people weren’t being judged and it was comfortable,” she said, “comfortable for them and their little one.”

It’s one of many new elements this year.

“We’ll have carnival rides here as well behind the PNC,” Perry said. “We’ll also have Ross Tucker. He’s a former NFL lineman. He’ll be here making a guest appearance.”

The chamber expects big crowds and a difficult time finding parking, so they’ve arranged for some alternate transportation.

“We’ll offer free shuttle service from the Mechanicsburg High School and also from Immanuel Alliance Church on South Market Street,” Perry said.

Jubilee Day started in 1924. Perry says it was a time for local shop owners and farmers to show off their goods. Today, it serves the same purpose — with some out-of-town guests.

“There’s something special about coming to an event that your grandparents and even great-grandparents came to as little kids,” she said.

Jubilee Day starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 9 p.m. The shuttles will be running throughout those hours.

For more information, go to http://mechanicsburgchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/89th-annual-jubilee-day-1726

