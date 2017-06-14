Man dies after tractor accident in Lower Chanceford

AIRVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County man has died five days after a farm tractor accident in Lower Chanceford Township.

Elmer Sueck, 86, was thrown from the tractor and into a creek Friday afternoon after he hit a four- to five-foot embankment, causing the tractor to overturn, Coroner Pam Gay said.

The accident occurred in the 500 block of Kennedy Road.

Gay said Sueck died Wednesday morning at York Hospital as a result of his injuries.

