Local lawmakers ‘still in shock’ over baseball practice shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – No members of Pennsylvania’s delegation were at a congressional baseball practice when a man opened fire on Republican lawmakers and others, but the shooting hit close to home for them.

Many Pennsylvania representatives expressed their thoughts and prayers for House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, congressional staffers and Capitol Police officers involved in the shooting.

“Ever since then it’s just been a whirlwind of me selfishly thinking this could have been me and how bad it could have been,” U.S. Rep. Ryan Costello said, “but then I get back to the really important thing, which is I know those five people. They’re good people. They work hard.”

Costello and Rep. Patrick Meehan are on the Republican congressional baseball team. Costello tweeted that he missed his ride by two minutes and did not attend Wednesday’s practice.

“It was that close where I would’ve been right in the line of fire,” he said. “I would’ve been there. I’m shortstop, Steve is second base.”

Congressman Lou Barletta says Scalise is a good friend.

“I’m still in shock,” he said. “I played in this game for every year since I’ve been here. This is the first year for some reason I decided not to play or I would’ve been there today.”

Barletta and Costello say the rhetoric in this country needs to stop and Americans need to come together.

“My prayers go out to Steve and all who were hurt today,” Barletta said.

“Sometimes people feel that Democrats are bad or Republicans are bad, and we forget that we are human beings, that we have families, that we want what’s best for everyone,” Costello said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.