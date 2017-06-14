How to eat healthy on a family budget

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Tired of putting a strain on your wallet when buying healthy foods at the grocery store?

Fear no more because, according to nutritionist Terri Smith of Lebanon Family Health Services, buying local in-season produce at farmer’s markets and roadside stands can make your dollar go the furthest.

Smith said cherries, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries are all in-season foods that make a great snack or meal for your family. Corn and tomatoes are just two of the many foods you can find at farmer’s markets later this summer. They won’t break the bank and are filled with plenty of nutrition for your family.

If you don’t want your produce to go bad before it ever hits the dinner plate, Holly Dolan of Lebanon Family Health Services says you can prepare foods while they are still fresh and freeze them. That way, you can enjoy them even in the coming winter.

Buying local not only helps your family and your wallet but local farmers in the area. Local dairy maid Raven Bashore says milk costs 25 cents a glass and it’s a nutritious and affordable bargain.

According to Laura Schwecherl from Greatist, buying healthy does not mean you have to strain your wallet. Check out their website for simple recipes and food that allow you and your family to stay healthy within your budget.

Here’s where to find a farmer’s market near you:

Cumberland County

http://www.westshorefarmersmarket.com/

http://www.adamsriccifarmersmarket.org/

http://carlislecountrymarket.com/

Lebanon County

http://www.lebanonfarmersmarket.com/

https://rissermarvel.com/

http://www.palmyrafarmersmarket.com/

York County

http://www.centralmarketyork.com/

https://www.neweasternmarket.com/

https://morningstarmarketplace.net/

Dauphin County

http://www.broadstreetmarket.org/

http://www.farmersmarketinhershey.com/

http://www.saturdaysmarket.com/

Lancaster County

http://www.lancastercountyfarmersmarket.com/

http://www.centralmarketlancaster.com/

http://birdinhandfarmersmarket.com/

Perry County

http://www.butchersfarmmarket.com/

For more information about promotions and events happening this summer at the Lebanon Family Health Services center, visit their website.