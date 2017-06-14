House votes to hike fine for driving with wrong license

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has approved legislation to enhance the penalty for drivers who operate a vehicle or motorcycle without the proper class of license.

House Bill 1239 was sent to the Senate by a vote of 191-1.

The measure would increase the fine for having the wrong license to that for driving without a license.

Currently, the standard fine is $25 plus costs and surcharges. Under the bill, the fine would be increased to $200 plus costs and surcharges.

