Harrisburg police make multiple arrests following investigation into dog fighting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police have announced the arrests of several people following an investigation into dogs fighting.

Police were provided with a video on March 10 that showed a fight between two dogs in the area of 14th and Swatara streets.

An assault victim was found by police in that area a day before, according to police. He was unconscious and had blood coming from his mouth and nose.

Police determined the victim had been assaulted immediately following the dog fight. He was taken to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center to be treated for facial fractures, two broken ribs, a knee injury and a head injury.

Later that month, police served a search warrant at 427 South 14th Street. A search resulted in the recovery of fentanyl, several grams of marijuana, 599 bags of heroin, 36 painkillers, various drug paraphernalia, $3,371 in cash, a dog, a ballistic vest, as well as several guns, two of which were reported stolen in Cumberland County.

Police filed charges against six people and have arrested five of them.

A warrant was issued for Brandy Hernandez. She is wanted for heroin possession and a firearm violation.

Charles Baumgartner, Samuel Lindsay and Evelyn Lewis were both arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and animal fighting.

Derrick Turner was arrested on drug related charges.

Saliek Riker, a fugitive from New Jersey, was arrested and charged with a firearm violation, drug possession, receiving stolen property and Megan’s Law violations.

