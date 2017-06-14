Gettysburg businessman drops plans for casino

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County businessman no longer plans to build a harness racing track and casino in the Gettysburg area.

David LeVan says he’s decided against submitting an application for Pennsylvania’s last remaining Category 1 gaming license.

Levan, who owns a nearby Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership, wanted to build Mason-Dixon Downs on an open field in Freedom Township, about 2.5 miles southeast of the Eisenhower Hotel and Conference Center where he planned a casino in 2011.

In a statement, he said he continues to believe a gaming project would benefit the Adams County economy and create thousands of jobs.

“Unfortunately, the uncertainty surrounding the gaming expansion legislation in Harrisburg makes it impossible for me to commit to this project at this time,” he said.

The state House of Representatives last week passed legislation that would allow licensed casinos to expand gambling to the internet, airports, and satellite locations. The measure also would allow video gaming terminals at bars and truck stops.

