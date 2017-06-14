Derry Township to study cost of running new recreational facility

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township supervisors approved money to study the cost of running a new recreational facility at a meeting Tuesday night.

It was the next step of developing a plan to build a new center in the community. Plans have been in the works since 2014 to come up with a new facility that will service the entire community.

“It will give our seniors a place to have a community center. It will be a place for children in our school district to take swimming lessons. It will be a place for people to congregate kids after school and people of all ages,” said Susan Cort, Derry Township Supervisor.

The current center was built in 1963. It was upgraded in 1996 to meet requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act. However, many leaders believe the pool, locker rooms and mechanical systems are out of date and would be expensive to repair.

Leaders said at a meeting Tuesday night that it was too early to tell how much the project will cost. They will have a better idea once they finalize building plans.

There was some talk about some people not supporting the project out of fear of what it would do to their taxes. No one spoke publicly about those concerns at the meeting.

There will be another public meeting that will update the community on the project. It will be held on June 27 at 5:30 p.m. at the Derry Township Municipal Building, 600 Clearwater Road.