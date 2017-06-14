Dauphin County set to open largest, ‘natural’ park

DAUPHIN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County residents will soon be able to enjoy miles of new hiking trails and natural views within a new park.

the 411-acre Detweiler Park will open to the public at 10am on Monday, June 19. The park will share a parking lot with the Dauphin County Conservation District located at 1451 Peters Mountain Road.

“You are going to see a lot of different types of nature,” says Dauphin County Commissioner Jeff Haste. “Meadows and fields, you’re going to see woodlands, you’re going to see mature woodlands, wetland, some streams and ponds.”

Detweiler will become the newest addition to the Dauphin County parks system, which also includes Fort Hunter, Wildwood and Wiconisco Creek Parks. It will be the single largest park, and remain mostly natural, according to Haste.

“That was the wish of the Detweiler family, to preserve the park in as natural of a state as possible, undeveloped for as long as possible,” adds Haste. “That’s what we plan to do.”

The park contains several structures, including a house, but an exact use for the structure has not yet been determined. Haste says while the initial focus will be on recreation and environmental education, the park could someday host festivals and special events currently held at other locations.