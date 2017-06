YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Part of Route 15 is closed in York County due to a crash.

According to a PennDOT operator, the crash with entrapment was first reported around 5:15 p.m. and will disrupt traffic for some time.

First responders are currently on scene in the area of County Line Road in Franklin Township.

No other details have been released at this time.

