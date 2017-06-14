Coroner IDs woman found in Suquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman drowned on the same day her body was recovered from the Susquehanna River, the coroner said Wednesday.

Dawn Herr, 49, died Friday of freshwater drowning, Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick said in a brief statement.

Joggers in the area of the Harvey Taylor Bridge spotted the body between the East Shore and City Island. Firefighters used a boat to make the recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harrisburg police at 717-255-3163.

