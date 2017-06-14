Carlisle police charge man with assault

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department has charged a man with assault following an incident Tuesday night.

Police were called around 7 p.m. to the 100 block of East Penn Street.

Officers arrived and found a victim with minor injuries as the result of a domestic situation, according to police.

Clarence Childs, 24, was identified as the suspect and arrested.

He was taken to Cumberland County Prison where he was arraigned on charges of simple assault and harassment.

