Adventure PA: Hickory Run State Park

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – Hickory Run State Park is in the foothills of the Pocono Mountains.

“This is a complex so we actually oversee Hickory Run State Park, Lehigh Gorge State Park, and Nescopeck State Park,” assistant park manager Nicholas Sulzer said. “The complex on a whole is about 25,000 acres and is in Carbon and Luzerne counties.”

One of the most popular attractions at Hickory Run is the 16-acre boulder field. The national natural landmark can be up to 12 feet deep in spots. The boulder field formed more than 10,000 years ago from water freezing then breaking apart the bedrock.

You are free to explore and walk on top of the boulders. Park rangers ask that you don’t move the rocks, choose your footing wisely, and leave anything loose in the car.

“People will drop stuff and lose it between the rocks,” Sulzer said.

Lehigh Gorge State Park is a short drive away. The day-use park is great for a first try at white water rafting on the Lehigh River, which has Class 2 and 3 rapids. Be sure to check out the multi-use trail.

“We allow hiking, biking, and you can bird watch. It stretches about 26 miles and it’s part of the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor,” Sulzer said.

The heritage corridor multi-use trail spans 165 miles from the mountains of northeast Pennsylvania through the Lehigh Valley and Bucks County.

If a laid back day is your goal, you can head over to Nescopeck State Park. The day-use area offers a nine-acre lake stocked with trout.

Altogether, the three-park complex has over 40 miles of hiking trails. Hawk Falls Trail, off of Route 534, is just over a half-mile hike. At the end, you get to see Hawk Falls, a 25-foot natural waterfall named after the Hawk family who used to own a nearby farm.

Adventure PA Checklist:

Location: Hickory Run is located in White Haven off PA 534. It’s about a 2-hour drive from Harrisburg.

Accommodations: Overnight camping sites are located at Hickory Run State Park. The park offers rustic camping, cottages with electric, and full hook-up sites for RVs.

Cost: All day-use areas and parking are free. Camping rates are very reasonable.

Best time to visit: Year-round. In the winter, they have cross-country skiing, ice skating and trails for snowmobiling.

For more information: http://www.dcnr.state.pa.us/stateparks/findapark/hickoryrun/index.htm

