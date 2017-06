NEW FREEDOM, Pa. (WHTM) – A WellSpan building was damaged after a vehicle crashed into it Tuesday afternoon.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, the crash happened at the WellSpan Stonebridge Health Center on Wolfe Road in Hopewell Township around 2:10 p.m.

One person was taken to a hospital for injuries.

Damage to the building was minor, according to the dispatcher.

