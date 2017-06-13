The Wicked Kitchen: Lobster Rolls, Jubilee Day, & More!

The Wicked kitchen takes home-cooking to next level. They bake all of their own breads and pastries and are the masterminds behind some of Mechanicsburg’s most ambitious sandwiches.

They’ll be hanging out at Jubilee day while serving up breakfast sandwiches, lobster rolls, “wicked stickies,” and much more.

Cissy Beauvais, owner, joined us today with the recipe for her famous lobster rolls!

Learn more about the Wicked Kitchen online or visit them at their Mechanicsburg location—30 S. Market St. Mechanicsburg, PA).