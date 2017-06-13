Police release new pics of suspected gun, credit card thief

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating the theft of a gun and credit cards have released new surveillance photos of their suspect.

North Middleton Township police say the man used the stolen cards at various businesses in the Harrisburg area.

The cards and the gun, a black Ruger LCP .380 caliber, were reported stolen June 2 from a township park in the 1700 block of Waggoners Gap Road.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call North Middleton police at (717) 243-7910.

