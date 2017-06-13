Pa. panel OKs expansion of newborn protection law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A House panel has reported out legislation to expand the places where parents may leave newborn babies under the state’s Safe Haven law.

House Bill 1139, approved Tuesday by the Judiciary Committee, would allow emergency services providers such as EMTs and paramedics on the grounds of a fire station or EMS service to accept a newborn.

Currently, Pennsylvania law allows parents to relinquish newborns to hospitals and police officers at police stations.

The bill would also allow hospitals, police stations, and emergency services providers to install incubators so that newborns who are surrendered may be kept safely in a controlled environment.

The measure now goes to the full House for consideration.

