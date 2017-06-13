Pa. House passes motorcycle procession bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has passed legislation that would give organized motorcycle processions many of the same rights as funeral processions.

House Bill 831 would allow the motorcycle processions to proceed as a group through red lights and stop signs, and they would be authorized to control and direct traffic when passing through an intersection.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Mark Keller (R-Perry/Cumberland), said the processions would be required to use visual signals such as a lead and trailing vehicle equipped with flashing yellow lights, lighted headlamps and emergency flashers.

“As an avid motorcycle rider myself, who has taken part in many of these large group rides, I have noticed a growing issue with such events,” Keller said in a statement. “My legislation would bring these rides into compliance with the state Vehicle Code and make them safer for both the participants and other motorists.”

The bill is awaiting a vote in the Senate.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.