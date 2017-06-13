Man reported missing in Lancaster County

LANDISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help to locate a man reported missing.

James “Kelly” Rowland, of Lancaster, was reported missing to the East Hempfield Police Department.

According to police, Monday was the last time Rowland was seen or had contact with his family.

He is 5-foot-9, weighs 190 pounds and has thin brown hair.

Rowland, 50, drives a black Toyota RAV4 with Pennsylvania license plate number PZ5F67.

Anyone with information on Rowland’s whereabouts should call East Hempfield Police Department at 717-898-3103.

