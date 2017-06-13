Man dies after crash in Conewago Township

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – An Elizabethtown man died in a crash Monday evening when his vehicle was struck head-on by a 16-year-old driver with a learner’s permit, police said.

State police in Harrisburg said the teen was traveling north on Route 743 in Conewago Township, in Dauphin County, and for an unknown reason entered the oncoming lane near Valley Road around 8:35 p.m. His mother was in the passenger seat.

The teen and his mother, both of Lebanon, were transported to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

The other driver died at the scene.

Police have not released any names.

