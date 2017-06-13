Jury deliberating in killing of mother, teen daughter

By Published:
Leeton Jahwanza Thomas, of Quarryville, is accused of fatally stabbing Lisa Scheetz and her 16-year-old daughter in their East Drumore Township home. (submitted photo)
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A jury will begin deliberating the fate of a Lancaster County man accused of fatally stabbing a woman and her 16-year-old daughter because they were scheduled to testify against him in a child sexual assault trial.

Leeton J. Thomas, 39, of Quarryville, faces a possible death sentence if jurors find him guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2015 killings of 44-year-old Lisa Scheetz and her daughter.

Scheetz’s 15-year-old daughter was severely wounded in the early morning attack but was able to escape the family’s home in East Drumore Township. The girl, now 17, testified at trial and identified Thomas as her attacker.

In closing arguments Tuesday morning, prosecutors called the killings “assassinations” to avoid the pending prosecution.

