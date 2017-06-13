How parents can help their kids drive safely

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Statistics from AAA show teenage drivers are three times more likely to die in a crash between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Which begs the question, what can parents do to keep their kids safe?

Tammy Groelly is a Midstate mother to two boys, a 20-year-old and a 14-year-old. She knows the transition from car seat to driver’s seat can be tough.

“You have to trust them in the same sense that they’re behind the wheel, you have to trust their judgement,” Groelly said.

“One of the first things to remember is always buckle up. Cellphones should be off and locked in the box, distraction free. Before you take off you want to make sure your mirrors are all adjusted correctly,” Doni Spiegal with AAA Central PA said.

Spiegal also suggests mapping a route you both know before hitting the road.

“Instead of saying ‘turn here now’ say ‘that turn up ahead,’ let them know where to go,” Spiegal said.

Have teens get used to driving without the radio, as AAA considers it one of the biggest distractions.

Most importantly, AAA says parents have to lead by example.

Grolley said “How you interact with drivers on the road, are you distracted, are you using your cell phone, are you paying attention, speeding…you have to lead by example,” Groelly said.

If you see a new driver on the road, beware, be patient, and steer clear of road rage.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.