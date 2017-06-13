Heat wave peaks today

Yesterday brought more hazy sunshine and tied a record high of 92 degrees. The heat will peak this afternoon before the heat wave breaks tomorrow. Today could likely be the hottest day in this stretch with expected highs into the mid 90s this afternoon. Hitting 95 degrees today would also tie the record for June 13th. It will be another humid day too. Thunderstorms will start to bubble up across the higher elevations of the ridge & valley region as well as South Mountain later today. Activity will be very limited and likely not develop until after 4pm. Most areas will remain dry and bake in the hot summer sun all afternoon and evening, but a few lucky spots will get a cooling downpour.

Tomorrow and Thursday should stay mainly dry too. The front triggering storms today will sink far enough southward Wednesday to allow for a mainly dry and cooler day with highs in the lower to mid 80s. It will be much less humid tomorrow too. Thursday will start off with some sunshine but clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of the next wave expected for Friday. Highs on Thursday will be cooler still and only make it to around 80 degrees.

Friday will be the coolest day this week with passing showers and highs in the 70s. The weekend is also looking more unsettled, but with more summer-like temperatures back in the mid 80s. The best chance for scattered thunderstorms this weekend would be during the second half of Sunday, Father’s Day.