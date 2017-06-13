Former attorney general pays $400,000 in lawsuit settlement

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Recent documents made public show Pennsylvania’s former attorney general has paid $400,000 to settle a lawsuit by a former narcotics agent who claimed he was wrongly fired.

The settlement between former Attorney General Kathleen Kane and former Bureau of Narcotics Investigation agent Charles Horvath was made public Monday after a Right-to-Know request was submitted by The Morning Call.

In the lawsuit, Horvath alleged he was harassed for months before his firing after he reported a supervisor’s order to hide an informant’s drug use.

Neither side admits fault under the terms of the settlement, and Horvath’s termination is now a resignation.

The attorney general’s office has paid $710,000 to settle lawsuits against Kane and her administration by employees who claimed they were wrongly fired.