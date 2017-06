FAWN GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire marshal is investigating a Tuesday afternoon house fire in York County.

The fire happened at a home in the 200 block of Hunt Club Road in Fawn Township, according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

Crews were first notified of the fire around 2:50 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was called to assist.

