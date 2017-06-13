CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – It’s great to be bilingual and there’s an easy way to learn Italian and it doesn’t cost much. The West Shore Sons of Italy is proud of its heritage and members show it through their love of the Italian language.

“I think it’s one of the most beautiful languages in the world,” language instructor Santo Paese said.

Every Sunday afternoon and every Monday evening in the community room at the Giant in Camp Hill, members are teaching others who have an appetite to learn.

“I just fell in love with the country and it was as simple as that. I just wanted to learn everything I could about that part of my family,” said Georgeann Maguire of Hampden Township.

Immigrants are at the head of the class, teaching others how to speak and read in their native tongue. The class also embraces the culture and history of a country that many in the class have a connection with.

“One of the things we’re getting out of the class is the culture, and I go back and think ‘oh, that’s why my mother did that’,” George Lapore of Camp Hill said.

The focus isn’t necessarily to become fluent but to communicate at a basic level. The classes are free and you can attend as many as you want as long as you join the West Shore Sons of Italy.

The membership fee is $45 a year.

Students can also take the classes as long as they can read and their parents are members of the lodge.

For more information, go to http://westshoreosia.com.

