Dauphin County teen gets up to 25 years for brother’s murder

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County teenager will spend up to 25 years in prison for fatally shooting his older brother last year.

Dakota Thornton, 16, was sentenced Tuesday to 12.5 to 25 years in prison followed by five years probation. He pleaded guilty in March to third-degree murder.

Thornton was charged as an adult in March 2016 after he killed his 18-year-old brother Dominick in a Williamstown apartment.

Thornton, then 15, admitted to police that he shot his brother with a .410 shotgun because he was romantically interested in his brother’s girlfriend.

