Congressman Scott Perry to hold town hall this weekend

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Congressman Scott Perry will host a town hall on Saturday in Cumberland County.

The event with be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in the dome gym at Cumberland Valley High School, which is located at 6746 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg. Doors will open at 8:15 a.m.

“For me to effectively represent our constituents in Congress, I regularly seek all viewpoints on the issues facing our country. These town halls are great opportunities to hear what everyone has to say on current matters. I thank the Cumberland Valley School District for graciously hosting this event,” Rep. Perry said.

Those interested in attending must RSVP on Perry’s website.

Only residents of Pennsylvania’s fourth congressional district will be admitted to the town hall.

A valid photo ID is necessary for admittance.

Those unable to RSVP online can call Rep. Perry’s Washington office at 202-225-5836.

The town hall will also be streamed live on Facebook.

