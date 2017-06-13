Carlisle Hope Station set to put on annual Juneteenth Festival

Published:

The Carlisle Hope Station is a non-profit located in Carlisle, Pa.

“Our goal is community improvement. We achieve this by offering job training courses and youth programs to improve the quality of life,” tells Safronia Perry, Executive Director.

“We host a number of different events. The Juneteenth is a yearly festival.  During this event we have 3×3 basketball tournaments where kids can play free.  We have food and live entertainment and we award kids scholarships.”

The event will take place on June 17th from 9am to 4pm at 149, W. Penn St, Carlisle, PA. You can learn more online or by watching the video above.

