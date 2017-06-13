Autopsy scheduled for third body pulled from Susquehanna River in three weeks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In three weeks, three people have died from water-related deaths. On Tuesday, an autopsy is scheduled for a body pulled last week from the Susquehanna River.

On Friday, joggers spotted the body of a 47-year-old woman near the Harvey Taylor Bridge in Harrisburg.

Officials have not released the name of that woman, or any information as to how she ended up in the water.

The woman’s death marked the third water-related death in three weeks.

Over Memorial Day weekend, an 8-year-old boy went missing while playing with other children by the water off of City Island. After about 30 minutes, emergency crews were called and the boy was found in the water.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Just days later another 8-year-old boy went missing while playing with his brother in a Perry County Creek near their home.

That creek empties into the Susquehanna River. Officials say the boy was swept into the Susquehanna by the strong current.

After four days of searching, the boy’s body was found.

In addition to the three water-related deaths, crews have responded to three other water emergencies where people were rescued.

The water level of the Susquehanna has been unseasonably high recently and first responders are warning people to be extra careful.