AG: No charges in Sen. Wagner camera incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican state senator and gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner will not be charged for a videotaped confrontation with a political tracker.

The state attorney general’s office says Wagner and Chris Van Leeuwen both acted inappropriately during a May 2 event at the Country Club of York, but the circumstances and conduct “do not rise to the level” where it will pursue criminal charges.

First Deputy Michelle Henry said in a written statement that as a public official, Wagner “should have maintained proper civil discourse and controlled his anger.”

Wagner says the tracker was trespassing to videotape him during a private event at the club. Video provided by the left-leaning Washington-based American Bridge shows the senator taking the man’s camera then pushing his phone with his hand.

The York County district attorney’s office turned the case over to the attorney general’s office, which investigated the incident with Spring Garden Township police.

