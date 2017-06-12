Woman accused of assaulting police officers

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Leola woman is accused of kicking and scratching two police officers during her arrest.

Barbara Bakeman Adams, 50, of Leola, is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and other counts related to an incident Sunday afternoon in the first block of Kendes Road.

Manor Township police said they were called to the address for a report of a disturbance involving a landlord and a tenant.

The tenant, a 22-year-old man, told officers that Adams, his landlord, had chased him around his home and then stole his keys from his car. He was moving out of the home and wanted help getting his keys back.

Adams was placed under arrest when she refused to return the keys, police said.

She was sent to Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.