Reward offered in search for York homicide suspect

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in a York homicide case.

Willie Peterson, 30, of York, is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Edwin Pacheco-Ruiz on the evening of May 28.

Pacheco-Ruiz crashed in the 700 block of East Princess Street after he was struck by gunfire at least three times in the leg, torso and neck. He died at York Hospital two days later.

Peterson, a.k.a. “Homer”, has a last-known address in the 600 block of East Market Street in York.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

