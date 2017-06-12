President attends wedding reception

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
In this Friday, June 9, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks on infrastructure at the Department of Transportation in Washington. Trump is expected to outline his new policy with Cuba next week, announcing steps that could reverse some of the changes made by former President Barack Obama to open commerce and travel after a half-century standoff with the communist island. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) – Not many married couples can say they have had a sitting president attend their wedding reception. But one couple in New Jersey can rightfully claim that honor.

President Donald Trump showed up at the couple’s reception this past weekend, which was being held at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump posed for photos with the newlyweds – and the guests chanted “USA, USA” as the president left the room.

Trump spent the weekend at his New Jersey club.

During his stay, he held a fundraiser there for a Republican congressman.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s