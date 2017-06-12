President attends wedding reception

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) – Not many married couples can say they have had a sitting president attend their wedding reception. But one couple in New Jersey can rightfully claim that honor.

President Donald Trump showed up at the couple’s reception this past weekend, which was being held at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump posed for photos with the newlyweds – and the guests chanted “USA, USA” as the president left the room.

Trump spent the weekend at his New Jersey club.

During his stay, he held a fundraiser there for a Republican congressman.