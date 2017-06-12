Police: Man barricaded self after threatening to commit suicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Susquehanna Township police say a two-hour standoff with a man who threatened to kill himself ended with the man’s arrest.

Police responded at around 6:15 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 3900 block of North 6th Street.

The unidentified man called police threatening to harm himself with a knife before he then barricaded himself inside his home.

Once exiting the home, he was taken into custody after he refused to follow commands from police.

The Dauphin County Crisis Response Team and Dauphin County Crisis Intervention Unit responded assisted at the scene.

